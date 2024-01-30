Chita Rivera, Broadway Legend, Dies at 91

Getty Images

Enduring Broadway legend Chita Rivera, who appeared on the Great White Way across 65 years in some of its most legendary productions, died Tuesday at 91, one week after her birthday.

Her death was announced by her daughter Lisa Mordente, who said she died peacefully following a brief illness.

Rivera was a trailblazer.

Born January 23, 1933, in D.C., she was the first Latina recognized with a Kennedy Center Honor and a Presidential Medal of Freedom for her lifetime of contributions to the arts.

Her career began on a fluke — she accompanied a pal to an audition and got the part, winding up as a dancer in the original production of "Guys and Dolls" in 1950.

She originated the iconic role of Anita in "West Side Story" (1957), a part played by Rita Moreno in the film adaptation; Rose in "Bye Bye Birdie" (1960), a part played by Janet Leigh in the film adaptation; and Velma Kelly in 1975's "Chicago."

The supremely skilled dancer performed on Broadway from 1950-2015, including appearing in "Can-Can" (1953), "Seventh Heaven" (1955), "Merlin" (1983), "The Rink" (1984), "Jerry's Girls" (1985), "Kiss of the Spider Woman" (1993), "Nine" (2003), "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" (2012), and "The Visit" (2015).

Along the way, she appeared in her one-woman show "Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life" (2005) and many other stage productions.

Though rarely seen in movies, she danced in 1969's "Sweet Charity" and had a sweet cameo in the long overdue, Oscar-winning 2002 film version of "Chicago."

Her final film work was a small role in "Tick, Tick... Boom!" (2021).

On TV, she was memorable on a 1971 episode of "The Carol Burnett Show" and was a series regular on "The New Dick Van Dyke Show" (1973-1974), recurring on "One Life to Live" in 1982.

Among her many accolades, Rivera earned 10 Tony nominations, winning two times and receiving a 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award.