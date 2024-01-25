Porn Star Jesse Jane, 43, Found Dead

Getty Images

Jesse Jane, an adult film star, has died at 43, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources tell the site that Jane and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller were found dead on Wednesday in Moore, Oklahoma.

Brett’s employer reportedly requested a welfare check after they didn’t hear from him for a few days. When authorities arrived at the home, Jesse and Brett were already deceased. It is unknown when they died.

Sources tell TMZ it appeared to be a drug overdose, but police are still investigating. The Medical Examiner will confirm a cause of death.

Jesse started her porn career the early 2000s. In addition to adult films, she also appeared in mainstream projects like “Starsky & Hutch” (2004), “Entourage” (2005) and “The Bad Girls Club” (2009).

Jane was also a host for Playboy TV and the AVN Awards.