Lil Nas X Reacts to Meeting Madonna at His Show: ‘Holy Sh*t!’ (Exclusive)

On Wednesday, Lil Nas X debuted his new documentary “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” at the Grammy Museum.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke to Lil Nas X, who recently got to meet Madonna at a show during his debut tour.

Their sweet backstage moment was shown in his doc. He shared, “Of course when I saw Madonna at the show, I was just like, ‘Holy sh*t, like, what is Madonna doing here?’”

He added, “I think every artist is inspired by Madonna in some way or another… With my history, there is some similarities in there, so love you, Madonna!”

Since Madonna is currently on tour, Lil Nas X is planning to “be there” at one of her upcoming stops!

Other big artists who inspired Lil Nas X include Drake, SZA, and Doja Cat.

Lil Nas X also spoke about always feeling “embarrassed” to show his life outside of music and social media, and why he decided to embrace it now in his doc. He emphasized, “It’s what made me…”

By letting people into his world, Lil Nas X was initially concerned that people wouldn’t see him as a “jokey guy” since “there’s some things happening there that are uncomfortable.”

As for what people won’t expect from the doc, he said, “The seriousness of it.”

Lil Nas X recently teased his new single, “Where Do We Go Now?” as “music to match with your depression.”

Of his mindset, he commented, “When I made that song, I’ll say I’m kind of like still in that in-between period, you know? Once so many things have happened, you’ve achieved so much, like, success and you’ve met so many people… Now things are like a lot different, you’re growing older, a lot of people are leaving your life, a lot of people coming again. It’s just like a new territory — you don’t know exactly what’s on the other side. You’re trying to be hopeful about it.”