Lil Nas X Collabs with vitaminwater to Celebrate the Multiple Sides of ‘You’

No one embraces being their authentic self quite like Lil Nas X!

He rode up the charts with his Grammy-winning hit “Old Town Road” and followed it up with the hot and steamy video for “Call Me by Your Name.”

Now, he’s on his Long Live Montero tour, after teaming up with vitaminwater for the Nourish Every You Campaign… celebrating the multiple sides of “you,” like your body, your emotions, your complexities, and more.

As part of the collab, he released six flavor-inspired videos featuring a sample of his song “Give Me One Chance.” The videos feature the essence of each flavor — focus, shine, energy, xxx zero, gutsy, and ice — along with Lil Nas X’s creativity to create a fantasy world.