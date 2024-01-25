50 Cent Is Down 40 Lbs. — What He’s Saying About Ozempic

Instagram

50 Cent is revealing the secret to his 40-lb. weight loss.

The rapper took to Instagram to shut down rumors that he used Ozempic, explaining he lost the weight the old-fashioned way.

In the video he says, “Everybody talking about weight loss. I was in the gym. I was working the f**k out, man. Who says Ozempic?”

“I was running. I was running,” he insisted. “I was doing what I had to do.”

He went on, “You seen me on tour. I was ran around. I was 253 pounds,” revealing that he’s now down to 210.

50 asked, “How you feel about it? You tell me how you feel about it later,” before switching topics to discuss YFN Lucci and his lawyer Drew Findling.

One commenter wrote, “50 was on tour for 6 months straight running up and down stairs, running backstage and levitating in the air of course he was going to lose a lot of weight. He’s still fine.🤷🏾‍♀️🔥”