‘Buffy’ Alum Michelle Trachtenberg Fires Back at Critics of Her Appearance

Michelle Trachtenberg, 38, is shutting down rumors about her appearance.

The “Buffy” alum recently posted a selfie with “Spy Kids” star Alexa PenaVega that got fans talking about her looks.

Alongside the smiley photo, Trachtenberg wrote, “These kids….now adults getting our roots/hair done! Love this girl @vegaalexa 🔎💖.”

While many fans were excited to see the meet-up and praised Michelle’s beauty, some were concerned that she looked different and might be sick or might have had work done.

In response to one commenter who suggested she looked unwell, Michelle replied, "Did you lose a calendar and not realize I'm not 14. I'm 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment."

Afterward, Trachtenberg showed off her fresh ’do, featuring brunette locks with pink on the ends.

She posted a series of selfies, one with the caption, “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters.”

