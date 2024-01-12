Alaqua Cox on ‘Echo’s’ Message of Authenticity (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Maya Lopez is being pursued by Kingpin, aka Wilson Fisk, in “Echo,” a first-of-its-kind superhero series.

“Extra” talked to star Alaqua Cox, 26, about breaking down barriers (and breaking faces!) as Maya, Marvel’s first deaf, indigenous amputee superhero. Her co-star Vincent D’Onofrio also says fans will be blown away by the show and Alaqua’s performance.

With her interpreter Ashley by her side, Alaqua, who was raised on a reservation in Minnesota, explained, “I think the message of Echo is authenticity because that’s the key nowadays and there is a lot of authentic elements to this show. A deaf woman portraying a deaf woman. And an indigenous woman portraying an indigenous woman.”

In a separate interview, Vincent told us, “I don’t think people will have seen anything like it before. And I don’t think people will see anything like the performance Alaqua gives.”

He continued, “Very early on in the series, you completely forget all that stuff and she’s just a woman on a journey. And it can be a very kickass journey. It can be a very emotional journey. It is just really good storytelling.”

The actress was blushing after hearing Vincent’s rave reviews, insisting, “I gotta say stop because he’s just so nice to me. And he says such positive things about me. And it’s so nice.”