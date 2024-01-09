Celebrity News January 09, 2024
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Adan Canto Dead at 42
Actor Adan Canto has died at 42, reports Deadline.
Canto died January 8 following a private battle with appendiceal cancer.
According to Deadline, after two seasons on “The Cleaning Lady,” Adan was not able to return for the filming of Season 3 in December due to his health. He had planned to return later in the season.
The FOX drama will pay tribute to Adan with a card in the premiere episode next season.
Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment remembered Canto in a statement to “Extra,” saying, “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto. A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in 'The Following' more than a decade ago. Most recently, he lit up the screen in 'The Cleaning Lady' with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability. This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”
A regular on "Designated Survivor" (2016-2019), Canto was also known for “The Following" (2013), “Narcos" (2015), and “X-Men: Days of Future Past" (2014).
He is survived by his wife Stephanie Ann Canto, and their children, Roman, 3, and Eve, 1.