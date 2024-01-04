Jo Koy Is Ready for Taylor Swift Golden Globes Appearance! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Comedian Jo Koy is only days away from hosting the 2024 Golden Globes!

Ahead of the big night, “Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Jo, who exuded major confidence.

He said, “This is the best show of the year. I'm going to go ahead and call it — it's the first one, and it's the best one.”

“I got eight days to come up with something, but I'm ready for the challenge,” Koy added.

It has been reported that Taylor Swift will be attending the star-studded show. Though her boyfriend Travis Kelce has a game that night, Jo quipped, “I'm going to go ahead and say it's going to happen — how's that?”

Koy has been watching all the movies and shows to prep. He admitted, “I'm tired, I haven't slept… I'm just enjoying the moment, you know what I mean? I want to be prepared, I want to be genuine when I talk.”

When asked how much of his cultural background will be part of the show, Jo answered, “I think it's just great to be on that stage… I think that right there is indirectly inspiring enough.”

As for his monologue, Jo teased, “I'm going to add my flavor to it, you know…? I love all the old hosts… This is my chance to shine, you know, so I want to put some Jo Koy into this show.”

Jo got some advice from past hosts. He shared, “Chris Rock was amazing. I talked to him for over an hour and he was just so nice and he was giving everything, he was giving me writer suggestions and tips on being backstage and being prepared and watching the show, that way you're ready… I took everything to heart… I'm going to do exactly what he said.”

Seth Myers also gave some advice! Jo commented, “He was like, ‘Look, it's okay. I got the call the same time you did…’ He said they called him a little late, too, and he didn't go out, he told his whole family, ‘I ain't going out!’ and I was like, ‘Alright, cool,’ and I told my family, ‘I ain't going out!’ so they were all celebrating New Year's Eve and I was home watching ‘Oppenheimer.’”