Jo Koy Will Host Golden Globes 2024

Getty Images

On Thursday morning, the host for the 2024 Golden Globes was announced!

Comedian Jo Koy will be hosting the show for the first time.

In a statement, Jo said, “I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year. This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a separate statement, “We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience. We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

Showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner added, “Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home. We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end.”

Just a week ago, the showrunners played coy about who could possibly host. Weiss told Variety, “We have to leave some room for some interesting announcements along the way.”

Kirschner added, “You said, ‘announced host,’ and we still have four weeks to go. We’ll be there on January 7.”