‘Bachelorette’ Split! Bryan Abasolo Files for Divorce from Rachel Lindsay

Getty Images

“The Bachelorette” couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have called it quits after more than six years together.

On Tuesday, Bryan filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the court docs, Abasolo is also requesting spousal support and for his attorney fees to be paid for by Lindsay.

Bryan listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023.

He also took to Instagram to confirm the split. He wrote on Instagram, “After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I'm a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps."

Rachel has not commented on the divorce proceedings.

Just a few days ago, Rachel wrote on Instagram, “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024.”

She also posted a workout selfie, writing, “Sweating out everything from 2023.”

Last month, Rachel denied that there was trouble in the marriage since they had rarely been photographed together.

During an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast “Viall Files,” she said, “We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show.”

She went on, “I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there. I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

During the appearance, Rachel admitted that they lived “totally different lives” in the past few years. She explained that his career as a chiropractor had him working from 8am-9pm on weekdays while she had “a lot more free time” with her work.