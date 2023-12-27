Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph & Wife Jenna Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

Tyler Joseph, 35, is going to be a dad again!

The Twenty One Pilots singer and wife Jenna Joseph, who are already the parents of Rosie, 3, and Junie, 1, are expecting their third child.

Tyler teased the news on Christmas with a family photo and the caption, “Merry christmas from the joseph’s… all 5 of us ;)”

Joseph’s bandmate Josh Dun joked in the comments, “My adoption papers went through?”

Jenna, 30, went on to confirm her pregnancy with a series of photos on Tuesday and the caption, “Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna +bellybaby April 2024.”

The pics included the family on the beach with Tyler’s hand on Jenna’s belly, snowy maternity shots of Jenna cradling her bump, and the couple dressed in Winnie the Pooh-themed costumes.

More beachy pics included a silhouette of Jenna in the ocean with one of her girls, Jenna relaxing in a bikini with one of her daughters, and more pics of the family posing in the sand.