Huntley & Niall Horan on ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Win! (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

On Tuesday night, Huntley was crowned the winner of “The Voice.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with the champ and his coach Niall Horan right after their big win!

Huntley revealed that it was “insane” to hear his name called as the winner, saying, “When it got down to me and Ruby, as much as I knew that it could go either way, when my name got called, the validation is unexplainable. I can’t say how much it means to me because, you know, I was ready for another no.”

Showing love for Niall, Huntley commented, “[To] bring my coach Niall another trophy, it makes me very proud of myself because the amount of heart that he’s put into this competition, not just for me, but everyone on the team. It’s kinda shocking, just kind of how personable he is.”

Niall had wonderful things to say about Huntley, emphasizing, “I haven’t heard a voice like this in a long time.”

Niall pointed out that the rocker has a bright future in the music industry, saying, “There’s absolutely a gap in the market for a rock singer like this, that can actually properly sing like this man.”

While Niall won’t be back next season, he’s hoping to come back and “get the hat trick.”