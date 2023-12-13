‘Barbie’ Tops 2024 Critics’ Choice Award Nominations

Warner Bros

The 29th Annual Critics’ Choice Award nominations are here!

Greta Gerwig’s mega-hit “Barbie” took the lead with a record-breaking 18 nominations, which includes nods for Best Picture, Best Actress for Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling.

Close behind are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things” with 13 noms each, and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 12.

The show will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 14, broadcasting live on The CW at 7 p.m. ET.

See the full list of film nominations below, and click here for the TV nominations announced last week.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Charles Melton, "May December"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Julianne Moore, "May December"

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

Ariana Greenblatt, "Barbie"

Calah Lane, "Wonka"

Milo Machado Graner, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Dominic Sessa, "The Holdovers"

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, "The Creator"

Best Acting Ensemble

"Air"

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Alexander Payne, "The Holdovers"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, "May December"

Alex Convery, "Air"

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer, "Maestro"

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

David Hemingson, "The Holdovers"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

Andrew Haigh, "All of Us Strangers"

Cord Jefferson, "American Fiction"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique, "Maestro"

Rodrigo Prieto, "Barbie"

Rodrigo Prieto, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robbie Ryan, "Poor Things"

Linus Sandgren, "Saltburn"

Hoyte van Hoytema, "Oppenheimer"

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx, "Saltburn"

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman, "Oppenheimer"

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, "Barbie"

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek, "Poor Things"

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran, "Asteroid City"

Best Editing

William Goldenberg, "Air"

Nick Houy, "Barbie"

Jennifer Lame, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "Poor Things"

Thelma Schoonmaker, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Michelle Tesoro, "Maestro"

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, "Barbie"

Lindy Hemming, "Wonka"

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, "The Color Purple"

Holly Waddington, "Poor Things"

Jacqueline West. "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Janty Yates, David Crossman, "Napoleon"

Best Hair and Makeup

"Barbie"

"The Color Purple"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Priscilla"

Best Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best Comedy

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Bottoms"

"The Holdovers"

"No Hard Feelings"

"Poor Things"

Best Animated Feature

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem"

"Wish"

Best Foreign Language Film

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Perfect Days"

"Society of the Snow"

"The Taste of Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best Song

“Dance the Night," "Barbie"

“I’m Just Ken," "Barbie"

“Peaches," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

“Road to Freedom," "Rustin"

“This Wish," "Wish"

“What Was I Made For," "Barbie"