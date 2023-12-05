‘The Morning Show’ Tops Critics’ Choice Awards TV 2023 Nominations

Apple TV+

On Tuesday morning, the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards TV nominations were announced!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s hit TV show “The Morning Show” earned the most nominations with six, with both stars earning a Best Actress in a Drama Series nomination. “Succession” is just behind with five nominations, including Best Drama Series.

“A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons in Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” all tied with four nominations.

The show will be hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 14, broadcasting live on The CW at 7 p.m. ET.

See the full list below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)

“Loki” (Disney+)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

“Succession” (HBO | Max)

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO | Max)

Tom Hiddleston — “Loki” (Disney+)

Timothy Olyphant — “Justified: City Primeval” (FX)

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)

Ramón Rodríguez — “Will Trent” (ABC)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Aunjanue Ellis — “Justified: City Primeval” (FX)

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO | Max)

Reese Witherspoon — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Ron Cephas Jones — “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Matthew MacFadyen — “Succession” (HBO | Max)

Ke Huy Quan — “Loki” (Disney+)

Rufus Sewell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (Netflix)

Sophia Di Martino — “Loki” (Disney+)

Celia Rose Gooding — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (Paramount+)

Karen Pittman — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO | Max)

“The Bear” (FX)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Poker Face” (Peacock)

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO | Max)

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Drew Tarver — “The Other Two” (HBO | Max)

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX)

Bridget Everett — “Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

Devery Jacobs — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén — “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

James Marsden — “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear” (FX)

Henry Winkler — “Barry” (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis — “Reservation Dogs” (FX)

Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Love & Death” (HBO | Max)

“A Murder at the End of the World” (FX)

“A Small Light” (National Geographic)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Showtime)

“Finestkind” (Paramount+)

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

“No One Will Save You” (Hulu)

“Quiz Lady” (Hulu)

“Reality” (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

Tom Holland — “The Crowded Room” (Apple TV+)

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

Tony Shalhoub — “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” (Peacock)

Kiefer Sutherland — “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial” (Showtime)

Steven Yeun — “Beef” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever — “No One Will Save You” (Hulu)

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Bel Powley — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)

Sydney Sweeney — “Reality” (HBO | Max)

Juno Temple — “Fargo” (FX)

Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey — “Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

Taylor Kitsch — “Painkiller” (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons — “Love & Death” (HBO | Max)

Lewis Pullman — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Liev Schreiber — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)

Justin Theroux — “White House Plumbers” (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)

Billie Boullet — “A Small Light” (National Geographic)

Willa Fitzgerald — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Aja Naomi King — “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Mary McDonnell — “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Bargain” (Paramount+)

“The Glory” (Netflix)

“The Good Mothers” (Hulu)

“The Interpreter of Silence” (Hulu)

“Lupin” (Netflix)

“Mask Girl” (Netflix)

“Moving” (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bluey” (Disney+)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO | Max)

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” (Netflix)

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” (Paramount+)

“Young Love” (HBO | Max)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Graham Norton Show” (BBC America)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO | Max)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)