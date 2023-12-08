Jonathan Majors Seems to Reference Past Attack on GF in Old Texts Read in Court

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors’ trial involving ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari is underway in Manhattan, and old text messages are shedding light on their volatile past relationship.

In March, Majors was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after a dispute with Jabbari. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the texts from September 2022, which were entered into evidence, Majors seems to reference a prior attack on Jabbari.

People magazine reports the messages were displayed in the courtroom and read by Jabbari.

One message from Majors stated, “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

Grace reportedly cried as she read her response, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head.”

Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway stepped in and continued for her, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

Jonathan also threatened suicide in some of his texts, writing, “Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home… I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don't deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

Jabbari wrote back, “I will not go to the doctor if you don’t feel safe with me doing so, or don’t trust me to. I promise you I would never mention you but understand your fear.”

Majors reportedly scolded her over not giving him a hug after the altercation and wrote, “I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore. I’m a monster, a horrible man, not capable of love. I’m killing myself soon.”

She pleaded, “Jonathan, you can't say this I’m going to have to tell someone.”

People reports that Majors kept his head down as the texts were read, but did look briefly at the jury afterward.

While the texts aren’t directly related to the current case, People explains they are Molineux evidence, which according to the New York State Unified Court System is “inextricably interwoven with the charged acts” and “provide necessary background information.”

People adds that a pre-trial filing had mentioned the existence of the texts as well as “medical records from London related to an incident that occurred in September 2022.”