Celebrity News November 29, 2023
Jonathan Majors Spotted with GF Meagan Good Ahead of NYC Assault Trial
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good stepped out together in NYC on Tuesday, just one day before his jury trial.
In March, Majors was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after a dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court today.
In photos posted by TMZ, Jonathan and Meagan embraced in a hug on the sidewalk, and at times he stood behind her with an arm wrapped around her. The couple, wearing all black, were also photographed eating a meal at Jack's Wife Freda.
Meagan has supported Jonathan throughout his legal proceedings.
“Extra’s” cameras were rolling in June as Majors arrived at an NYC courthouse Tuesday with the actress by his side.
Jonathan did not answer any questions from reporters, but Meagan did smile as she and the Marvel and “Creed III” entered the courtroom hand in hand.