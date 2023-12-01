Swell Ariel Says ‘Beauty Queen of Jerusalem’ Can Fight Anti-Semitism (Exclusive)

Getty Images

At just 24 years-old, Israeli actress Swell Ariel has been thrust onto the world stage as the star of Netflix’s period drama “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.”

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte sat down with Swell, who reacted to the rave reviews for the show.

She said, “The fact that Netflix broadcasts a show that tells the story of a Sephardi family, it’s amazing.”

The show follows three generations of a family living in the Holy City. Swell dished, “It’s about the ‘30s and the ‘40s in Jerusalem, before the establishment of Israel.”

Ariel described the show as a “beautiful story about the curse on love or the absence of love.”

Swell believes that the series can “touch a lot of people,” adding, “I think it can help fight anti-Semitism.”