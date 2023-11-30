‘The Golden Bachelor’ Finale: Who Did Gerry Turner Choose?

ABC

Gerry Turner had to make a tough choice between Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima on Thursday’s finale of “The Golden Bachelor.”

(Spoilers ahead.)

Who did he choose? In the end, Gerry popped the question to Theresa!

Turner had his daughters and granddaughters by his side as he proposed.

Theresa told him, “I’m so madly in love with you, Gerry, and I feel that for us, life isn’t over, the best is yet to come."

He told Theresa he loved her "1,000%" before popping the question. She said yes!

During the "After the Final Rose" special the happy couple announced they will tie the knot on January 4 in front of a live audience for an ABC special.