Jennifer Garner Says Kids ‘Rolled Their Eyes’ at Her Playing a Teen (Exclusive)

Netflix

Jennifer Garner hit the red carpet at the “Family Switch” premiere in L.A. where she dished with “Extra” about the new comedy.

This is Jennifer’s second body-switch movie, and she said it pays homage to her 2004 classic “13 Going on 30.”

Jen said with a smile, “There actually are a couple Easter eggs in there for people who know the movie well.”

How did her three kids — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11 — react to their mom playing a teen again?

Jennifer told us, “They're teenagers, so they rolled their eyes a little bit. But no, my kids are so supportive — they're great, they're awesome kids.”

She also spoke about how she made the movie because she appreciates how difficult it is to be a kid now.

“I made this movie because I have so much respect for my kids and how hard it is to be them. We developed this movie from an idea, into a script, into reality, into tonight which is so hard to believe, and we really were all talking nonstop about what our teenage experiences were like, what our kids' experiences are like, and little kids, too, and how frustrating it is to be them.”

As for the dancing and singing in the film, Garner said, “I just think it lifts everything to have a little bit of dance and singing… Ed Helms is our real musician. We're so lucky to have him… It was just so much fun.”

Plus, she revealed the unexpected item that’s at the top of her Christmas wish list!

“I’m actually hoping that Santa brings me — this is so lame — I ordered them for myself so I know they are coming, but it is actually dish towels.”