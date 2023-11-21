Kayden Debuts ‘Meant to Be’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Kayden just dropped her new music video for “Meant to Be” right here on “Extra.” Watch the video below!

Kayden, 21, tells us she wrote the song “during a very busy time in my career,” explaining, “I felt a bit overwhelmed and not like myself. I wanted to escape and have some fun so I could have the time to realize this is the life I’ve been dreaming of since I was a kid, and it is truly where I’m meant to be. Living my 20s to my fullest capability, working hard on my career, and having fun!”

The “Villains of Valley View” actress grew up in West Palm Beach, Florida, and chose to highlight some “memorable spots in my hometown” when she directed the video.

“We went to my go-to beach spot, my old school, rode a tractor through my neighborhood,” she said. “I wanted to show myself coming back home to my roots to realize I’ve come so far in life from where I began. My friends tagged along for the shoot, and we had a blast running around my hometown for two days.”

The Disney star added, “I feel like this is a part of myself I don’t normally show… but I want people to get to know the real me better.”

She has more music in the works!