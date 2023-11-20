Guns N’ Roses Drummer Frank Ferrer & Magdalena Malicka Split

Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer and his model wife Magdalena Elizabeth Malicka are over after nearly two years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by The Blast, Ferrer filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The two have no kids together but do share a dog.

Frank posted his last photo of Magdalena in August while they were in NYC.

Over the summer, the two were enjoying each other’s company in Madrid and Rome as seen from his Instagram.

In May, the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary. At the time, he shared a kissing pic, writing, “Happy Anniversary Kotek!! One year in and many many more coming ! Kocham Cie !! @_magdalenaferrer_.”