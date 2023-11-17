Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers, 41, is a dad again.

Rivers welcomed his 10th child with wife Tiffany weeks ago, but the world is now just taking notice!

The pair welcomed a baby boy, who they named Andrew Joseph Rivers, on October 30. Their baby weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 22 in. at the time of his birth.

Philip recently told AL.com, “It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

Andrew joins his nine other siblings, Anna, 4, Clare, 8, Rebecca, 10, Peter, 13, Sarah, 14, Gunner, 15, Grace, 17, Caroline, 18, and Halle, 21.

Gunner is following in his dad’s footsteps, playing quarterback at St. Michael Catholic High School.

Philip quipped, “There is a chance for a Rivers to be throwing it around or catching it or tackling or doing something for the Cardinals for a long time. I’ll be 60 when this one [Andrew] has his Senior Night."

In 2021, Rivers stepped away from his NFL career.

In a statement, he said, “Every year, January 20th is a special and emotional day. It is St. Sebastian's Feast day, the day I played in the AFC championship without an ACL, and now the day that after 17 seasons, I'm announcing my retirement from the National Football League. Thank you, God, for allowing me to live out my childhood dream of playing quarterback in the NFL."

He went on, “I am grateful to the Chargers for 16 seasons and the Colts for the 17th season. Thank you to all my coaches that helped me grow as a player and person."