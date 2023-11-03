Getty Images

Travis Kelce was asked point-blank if he’s in love amid his romance with Taylor Swift!

The Kansas City Chief tight end was at a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, when a reporter started by asking about his relationship status. He replied, “The latest status is that I got to see her last week.”

Getty Images

As a follow-up, the journalist pried further, asking, “Are you in love?”

Kelce smiled as he answered, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Watch the video below just after the 35-minute mark to the see the exchange.

Around the 38-minute mark, Travis was also asked if Taylor would be at the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday in Frankfurt.

Travis reportedly said, "When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself."