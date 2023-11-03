Celebrity News November 03, 2023
Travis Kelce Answers Love Question from Reporter Amid Taylor Swift Romance
Travis Kelce was asked point-blank if he’s in love amid his romance with Taylor Swift!
The Kansas City Chief tight end was at a press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, when a reporter started by asking about his relationship status. He replied, “The latest status is that I got to see her last week.”
As a follow-up, the journalist pried further, asking, “Are you in love?”
Kelce smiled as he answered, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”
Watch the video below just after the 35-minute mark to the see the exchange.
Around the 38-minute mark, Travis was also asked if Taylor would be at the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Sunday in Frankfurt.
Travis reportedly said, "When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself."
Swift was first spotted at a game on September 24 as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears. Since then, the singer has attended three more games.