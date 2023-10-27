‘Welcome to Plathville’ Couple Ethan & Olivia Plath Split After 5 Years of Marriage

Instagram

Ethan and Olivia Plath are heading for divorce.

The “Welcome to Plathville” stars announced the news on Instagram after five years of marriage.

Olivia, 25, wrote, “Ethan and I have decided to go our separate ways. I have ambivalent memories of us being 18 years old, innocently dreaming of forever – but the partner you choose is a reflection of the world you want to live in, and at 18 I didn’t know who I was or what kind of life I wanted to create for myself.”

She continued, “7 years later I’ve already begun my “journey of questioning, deconstructing and rebuilding and I know that is a process that I will continue to prioritize throughout my life.”

Olivia noted she wants to honor the “good moments,” explaining, “We fell in love as children and are going our separate ways as adults. Wiser, older and braver. We will be OK.”

Sending a message to Ethan, she wrote, “Thank you for the good times. I wish the best for you.”

Ethan, 25, posted his own message, sharing, “Olivia and I have parted ways. It just didn’t work out between us, though Lord knows we both gave it all we had. It seemed we were constantly pulling each other in the opposite directions in life with different goals.”

He added, “I wish Olivia the best in the future ahead. I care for her deeply and always will.”

The news comes after speculation earlier this year that they had split. In June, Olivia’s sister Sophia Meggs claimed the couple was getting divorced.