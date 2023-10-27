Getty Images

Kailyn Lowry is having twins!

The “Teen Mom” alum announced the news on her “Barely Famous” podcast, revealing she’s expecting babies nos. 6 and 7 with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Lowry was chatting with expectant guest Allison Kuch, a TikTok star who is married to NFL player Isaac Rochell, when the topic came up.

As they discussed their separate trips to Thailand, Kailyn hinted, “I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs," before showing off her baby bump.

Kuch replied, "Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh, my God, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand.”

Lowry noted she probably got pregnant just before the trip but “had no idea.”

"So, when I got there, I was eating everything,” she said. “My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, ‘There's no way. There's no way I am.’”

While discussing tracking ovulation, Kailyn subtly dropped the twins news, "This is my ... sixth pregnancy, like six and seven for me. And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually... like, I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

Earlier this month, Kailyn revealed on the podcast that she had secretly welcomed her first child with Elijah last year, a baby boy named Rio.

On the podcast, she called his birth “traumatizing,” sharing, “He had to go right to the NICU. I got to maybe hold him for three seconds when they took him to the NICU."

Lowry said she hoped to dedicate an upcoming episode to his birth story.

Kailyn then told People that their “close circle, our family and our close friends all obviously knew” about Rio, and they even had a baby shower.