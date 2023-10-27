Celebrity News October 27, 2023
‘Southern Charm’ Star Danni Baird Expecting First Child
“Southern Charm” alum Danni Baird, 39, has a baby on the way!
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
On Thursday, Baird took to Instagram to announce the news on Instagram.
Along with celebrating partner Nicholas Volz’s birthday, she posted a series of photos, including one of herself holding an ultrasound pic.
She wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @Nicholas.volz. I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo.”
It was the first time that she posted about Nicholas. It is unclear how long they’ve been together.
Baird appeared on seven seasons of “Southern Charm.”
Six years ago, Danni ended her engagement to Todd Baldtree, just two weeks before they were supposed to exchange vows.
As for why they called off the wedding, Danni told The Daily Dish, “The main reason is I had temporarily moved to Greenville [in South Carolina] where his kids live and where his main residence is, which is about three hours away from Charleston. I just wasn’t happy. I wasn’t working. We had this vision that I would be able to do all this artwork, and it was just too chaotic.”