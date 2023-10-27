‘Southern Charm’ Star Danni Baird Expecting First Child

“Southern Charm” alum Danni Baird, 39, has a baby on the way!

On Thursday, Baird took to Instagram to announce the news on Instagram.

Along with celebrating partner Nicholas Volz’s birthday, she posted a series of photos, including one of herself holding an ultrasound pic.

She wrote, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to this handsome Daddy-to-be @Nicholas.volz. I can’t imagine sharing this incredible journey with anyone other than you. I love you and have a suspicion that 39 just may be your best year yet xo.”

It was the first time that she posted about Nicholas. It is unclear how long they’ve been together.

Baird appeared on seven seasons of “Southern Charm.”

Six years ago, Danni ended her engagement to Todd Baldtree, just two weeks before they were supposed to exchange vows.