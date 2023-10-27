‘Night Court’ Star Richard Moll Dead at 80

Getty Images

Richard Moll, who played bailiff Bull Shannon in “Night Court,” has died at the age of 80.

On Thursday, Moll passed away at his home in Big Bear Lake, California.

Shannon was on “Night Court” from 1984 to 1992. The show also starred Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

Aside from “Night Court,” Richard also earned roles in “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “7th Heaven,” and “Smallville.”

Movies that Moll appeared in include “Jingle All the Way,” “The Flintstones,” and “Scary Movie 2.”

Moll also did voiceover work for “The Adventures of Batman & Robin” and “Spider-Man: The Animated Series.”

In the ’80s, Moll was nominated for a Saturn Award for the horror flick “House.”

Ten years ago, TMZ spoke with Richard about the possibility of a “Night Court” reunion. He commented, “I would run in the other direction.”

When asked why he felt that way, Richard said, “I love show business. It’s the people that I can’t stand.”