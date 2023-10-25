Travis Kelce Reacts to Having Better NFL Stats with Taylor Swift in the Stands

Getty Images

Travis Kelce is weighing in on his game day stats when Taylor Swift is in the house.

The topic came up on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, when his brother Jason said, “As we all saw on social media, Taylor was in attendance and it is turning out it was good that she was in attendance because they put your stats up when she’s at the game and when she’s not at the game. I don’t know if you are aware of this but when T. Swift is at the game you are averaging 99 yards and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there you are at 46.5 yards at the game.”

Travis replied with a laugh, “How can I not be aware of this?” and then joked about being “left to his own devices.”

On a more serious note, the tight end added of the stats that it is “hard to wrap my head around that sentence.”

Jason pointed out, “Not only is social media noticing it,” but so is Travis’ coach Andy Reid.

Reid talked about Kelce’s stats after the Chiefs beat the L.A. Chargers on Sunday. He told reporters at a post-game press conference “Kelce is getting better with time. Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Travis responded, “What a guy, when you are getting Big Red’s approval and blessings you know you are doing something right.”

Taylor popped up in the conversation again when Jason brought up how Dr. Howard Tucker had asked Travis to help get Taylor’s autograph. Tucker, 101, is the world’s oldest working doctor and was recently inducted into the Cleveland Heights High School Hall of Fame.

Jason and Travis were inducted in 2018.

In his speech, Tucker noted, “It took me 83 years, while it took Travis Kelce 10 years, and I am hoping that now that he and I are in the same fraternity he will manage to get me the autograph of his lady Taylor Swift.”

Travis congratulated Dr. Tucker but didn't comment on getting that autograph.

The latest podcast comes on the heels of Jason and Travis’ dad speaking out about Swift.

Speaking to People, Ed Kelce shared his first impressions of Taylor, who he described as “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman,” despite her superstar status.

Along with calling her “genuine,” he said, “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”

“And I'm just thinking, ‘I don't think she got the diva memo.’ She didn't get the spoiled musician [memo]. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot,” Ed went on. “She’s very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”

Travis’ mom Donna also had great things to say about Taylor. The two have been spotted conversing at several of Travis’ games.

During a recent appearance on the “Got It from My Momma” podcast, Donna shared, “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before.”

Calling the last few weeks a “whirlwind,” Donna discussed the media frenzy around Taylor and Travis’ blossoming romance. She said, “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before, so it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”