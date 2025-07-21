Jaleel White Remembers Malcolm-Jamal Warner: 'I Grew Up Looking Up to Him' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jaleel White spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the NYC premiere of “Happy Gilmore 2.”

He shared his thoughts on the sudden passing of “The Cosby Show” star Malcolm-Jamal Warner, recalling how he grew up looking up to Warner.

“Malcolm and I were industry peers,” he said. "I mean, really, I can't even say that. Like, I grew up looking up to him. He was ahead of me in the game. I'm kind of waiting for more details to come out because it was just a very disturbing report, just accidentally this. You kind of caught me at a loss for words and kind of reflecting on my own memories.

He shared, “Malcolm was the first former child actor that my mother even let me go out with late at night past 11 p.m., and I had a very close relationship with both him and Michelle Thomas. May they both rest in peace.”

Jaleel added, “So, please remember him as a poet, a Grammy award-winning musician, and an actor who did a lot more than just star on a sitcom when he was a kid.”

Talking about "Happy Gilmore 2," White raved over how Adam Sandler's work, joking, "The movies are the same way he dresses — they are comfort food."

He remembered the original 1996 classic, saying, "Even as I'm walking down this carpet, I'm remembering Carl Weathers, and I'm like, 'Aghh.' But he'll be here in spirit, and I can't wait to see the final product."