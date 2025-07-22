‘American Idol’ Murders: Suspect Used Couple’s Gun & Called Police Himself (Report)

Getty Images

There is new information surrounding the murders of “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

The couple was found shot to death inside their $4.5-million Encino, California, home on July 14, and a man named Raymond Boodarian, 22, was arrested the next day.

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman attended a town hall in Encino to discuss the shocking crime with residents.

ABC 7 reports that Hochman shared new information about the murders, including that Boodarian used the couple’s gun in the murder.

He also revealed Boodarian called the police with his own cellphone after the crime and used his own name, which helped police track him down.

ABC 7 added that LAPD Deputy Chief Marla Ciuffetelli also spoke with residents, saying, "We're having phenomenal numbers on crime reduction. That being said, when two wonderful people end up dead in their own home, those crime statistics fall kind of flat.”

TMZ previously reported that surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the couple’s residence through an unlocked door on Thursday, July 10 just 30 minutes before Robin and Thomas arrived home.

Authorities told People magazine, "The victims returned home while the suspect had gained entry into the residence, and a confrontation ensued, which resulted in the suspect taking their lives. The victims succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, and the suspect fled from the residence on foot.”

Their bodies were found during a welfare check on Monday, July 14. According to People magazine, Deluca was located in the bathroom, while Kaye was discovered in the pantry.

Boodarian was arrested on July 15. FOX 11 reports, he was charged with two counts of murder and one count residential burglary with a person present.

The outlet adds, “The murder charges include the special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and murder during the commission of a burglary, as well as firearm allegations.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not decided whether to seek the death penalty.