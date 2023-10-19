Dwight Twilley, Tulsa Rock Legend, Dies at 71

Getty Images

Tulsa rock legend Dwight Twilley died Wednesday, according to an official announcement from the Church Studio Facebook page. He was 72.

"With heavy hearts, we share the devastating news of Dwight Twilley's passing," the Wednesday post read. "Today, he peacefully departed this world, surrounded by the love of his life, Jan, and close friends. The loss is immeasurable, and our words can't capture the depth of our grief. Dwight's musical prowess touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of many. We are profoundly thankful for the enduring musical legacy he has bestowed upon us all."

It went on, "In the days to come, we will provide further details as we honor and remember the remarkable life of Dwight Twilley."

Days before his passing, Twilley posted, "I’m not feelin’ that great today… My leg is Very Messed up... Nighty, night, night."

Born June 6, 1951, in Tulsa, Twilley first got into music via a partnership with his friend Phil Seymour (who died in 1993), banding together as Oister.

After several years of hard work, the two were signed and recorded the Top 20 hit "I'm on Fire" at the Church Studio, releasing it as the Dwight Twilley Band.

Both men pursued solo careers after 1977, with Twilley achieving another Top 20 hit, in 1984, with "Girls." The power-pop tune was buoyed by a risqué music video inspired by the hit sex comedy "Porky's," complete with an uncensored version that featured male and female nudity. The explicit version played on cable outlets like the Playboy Channel, while the version without nudity was a hit on MTV.

In all, four Dwight Twilley Band albums were released (including two many years after the group ended) and Twilley released more than 20, including compilations.