Travis Kelce had a “freaking blast” over the weekend visiting “Saturday Night Live” with Taylor Swift.

The stars made separate surprise appearances on the season premiere, which was hosted by Pete Davidson and featured musical guest Ice Spice.

Kelce appeared in a skit lampooning the NFL's over-the-top focus on Taylor whenever she attends his games, while Swift introduced a performance by Ice Spice.

Travis opened up about the experience on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast.

He shared, “As soon as they cued to me, the entire place erupted, which was very overwhelming and I am not even sure if I said anything. I walked off and I said, ‘Did I say anything at all?’ They were like: ‘You killed it.’”

The football player continued, “We showed up to ‘SNL’ having the idea of supporting Ice Spice — her and Taylor are good friends. I’ve always wanted to meet Pete Davidson, been a fan of his since he was actually on ‘SNL.’”

Travis said, “It was electric to be back at that place. There is just something about being back in that room and being their first episode of the season. It was such a freaking blast. It was a star-studded backroom… It was awesome.”

After the show, the two didn’t hide their relationship, hitting up the "SNL" after-party at Catch Steak.

A video surfaced of Travis brushing security aside to help Taylor out of their vehicle.

Jason asked, “Did you get any pushback for [pushing security] out of the way?”

Travis insisted, “I didn't push him. I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

Jason then asked Travis “feels like a security guard” when he’s with Swift.

Travis replied, “I feel like when I'm on a date, I feel the sense of: 'I'm a man in this situation; I'm protective.’ Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

As for what happened inside the restaurant that night, a source told “Extra” that the two were “facing each other” at one point and Taylor “put her hands on [Travis]’ shoulders and kissed him.” He in return “put both of hands on her waist.” The insider added, “They were standing there holding onto each other, talking about what to eat, [and] kissed again.”

The stars weren’t together the entire time. Taylor was spotted mingling with Ice Spice.

The insider noted that Taylor and Travis were “talking to everyone around them separately,” with Travis checking in with her periodically.