Television October 12, 2023
Starving Contestants Eat a Frog on ‘Naked and Afraid’ Premiere (Exclusive Clip)
“Naked and Afraid” is back October 15, and the contestants are being pushed to the limit.
“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode featuring starving teammates John Hogfoss and Mylee Monks, who hunt down a frog and eat it!
John manages to kill the frog, and they roast it on a fire. They determine the meat of each frog leg is probably only the calorie equivalent of half a chicken nugget, without the good stuff like the fat, fried coating, or dipping sauce. They are almost right. In reality, it is more like a half a chicken nugget with the fried coating.
Despite the small portions, the survivalists are happy campers!
“Naked and Afraid’ premieres Sunday, October 15, at 8 p.m ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Watch the promo below!