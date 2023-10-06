Stephen Sanchez Spills on Singing at Sofia Richie’s Wedding (Exclusive)

Getty Images

With more than a billion streams and millions of fans, it’s been quite the year for Stephen Sanchez!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Sanchez about his music, as well as performing at Sofia Richie’s wedding.

Stephen was a “surprise” guest at Richie’s wedding, where he performed “Until I Found You” as she walked down the aisle.

He shared, “I got asked in for a favor… She cried, and it was really exciting and just a beautiful day.”

Sofia isn’t his only famous fan: He can now call Elton John and “amazing friend” too. The 20-year-old said, “He’s been really great.”

Sanchez is known for his ’50s- and ’60s-inspired sound, which he says his grandparents introduced him to.