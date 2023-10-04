Joanna Krupa & Douglas Nunes’ Divorce Finalized

Getty Images

Months after their split was announced, “The Real Housewives of Miami” alum Joanna Krupa has finalized her divorce with ex Douglas Nunes.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, the two will have joint legal custody of their daughter Asha-Leigh, 3.

Along with neither getting child support, they have agreed to waive their right to spousal support.

The court docs did not reveal how they plan to divvy up their assets.

The two were married for more than four years of marriage, but Douglas filed for divorce in March, citing irreconcilable differences.

He listed January 2 as the date of their separation.

The two met after she left “The Real Housewives of Miami.”

She was previously married to Romain Zago, but they split in mid 2017 after four years of marriage.

Months after their split, she opened up about what may have ruined her first marriage. She told Us Weekly, “My ex-husband and I did the L.A.-Miami thing, but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city. The bicoastal relationship was really tough, and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now, traveling from L.A. to Miami and then also traveling out of the country. It would be nice to meet somebody local and just settle here.”