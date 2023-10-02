Anya Taylor-Joy & Malcolm McRae Marry in Italian Wedding

Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician boyfriend Malcolm McRae have gotten hitched!

DailyMail.com obtained photos of the pair’s wedding in Venice, Italy, which took place over the weekend.

The pair reportedly tied the knot at the Palazzo Pisani Moretta on the Grand Canal.

For the special day, Taylor-Joy opted out of the traditional white dress, and instead wore a beige Dior gown. Her gown featured flowers and birds across the bodice.

Some of her famous friends attended the wedding, including Miles Teller, Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner, Nicolas Hoult and Evan Ross.

Last summer, Page Six reported that they married in a courthouse wedding.

According to the outlet, they wed in the United States before she flew to Australia to resume filming the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa.”

Months before, Anya had everyone wondering if she was engaged when she flashed a ring on that finger while disembarking from a private jet in Sydney.

A source told DailyMail.com, “She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car. She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.”

More than two years ago, Taylor-Joy, 27, and McRae, 28, met at the premiere of her Netflix limited series “Queen’s Gambit.”

Their first meeting even inspired his song “Really Want to See You Again.” He shared on Instagram, “I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her… I know that I'm high now, but I've gotta get this out. I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right, but I might, could with some time. If ever we were in the same place. I want what's right, but I want without warning now, and I think we're wanting something the same."

They made their relationship red-carpet official at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

She opened up to British Vogue about their relationship in March 2022, saying, “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.”