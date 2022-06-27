Anya Taylor-Joy’s New Sparkler Sparks Engagement Rumors

Getty Images

“The Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy and musician Malcolm McRae could be getting hitched!

DailyMail.com reports the actress was disembarking from a private jet in Sydney when she flashed a ring on that finger. See the pic!

A source told the paper, “She bounded off the plane and then seemed to flash the ring at her driver before getting in the car. She was either showing off the ring or doing a dance move. Either way, she looked ecstatic.”

Anya exited the plane in a purple ensemble with a checkered coat and a gold pendant necklace as she carried her cat Kitsune in a white backpack.

Page Six reports Taylor-Joy, 26, and McRae, 27, have been dating for more than a year, and made their relationship red-carpet official in February at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

She opened up to British Vogue about their relationship in March, saying, “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.”

Anya continued, “I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well.”

The couple was reportedly just spent time together in Australia over the past month while she filmed the “Mad Max” prequel “Furiosa.”

Taylor-Joy will also star in the much-anticipated new Super Mario Bros. movie as Princess Peach!