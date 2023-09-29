Iliza Shlesinger Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

Iliza Shlesinger and Noah Galuten are expecting their second child.

The comedian, 40, announced the news with a funny video, while calling out big gender reveals.

In the video, a couple gathers with friends to announce the sex of their baby. When they go to open a big box of either pink or blue balloons, Shlesinger pops out instead.

She quickly points out how bad releasing balloons is for the environment, then called out parents for renting planes to “spread napalm in pink and blue all over your entire neighborhood” and using “homemade pyrotechnics that will burn down your community.”

The star insisted, “You can keep it simple like this,” as she showed off her baby bump she continued, “This February, I’m having a boy.”

The video ended with an ultrasound photo and the message, “We’re so excited to meet you.”

Iliza added in the caption, “WE’RE SO EXCITED… that no one had to die when we made the announcement! 🌎 Remember, save the planet, our kids have to live here… Can’t wait to welcome our baby boy in February 2024!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actress also opened up to People magazine about her pregnancy, sharing, "I think being an elder millennial mom who works, you are tired always anyway, so I guess I feel pretty normal. But I do miss being able to breathe through my nose!"

This time around she’s "looking forward to being a little less clueless."

She added, "But, at the same time, I am looking forward to discovering this brand-new person and see what he’s all about!"