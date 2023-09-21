Netflix

The teaser trailer for Sofía Vergara’s new Netflix series “Griselda” just dropped!

Vergara is nearly unrecognizable as she stars in the show as infamous Colombian drug cartel boss Griselda Blanco, known as the "Godmother."

The teaser starts out panning across a room of men dressed in ‘70s fashions, cutting to shots of money and drugs. Sofía’s voice can be heard saying, “You’ve thought about me a lot, haven’t you? I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together.”

One man asks, “Who is the one in charge?” and the camera cuts to Vergara, as the drug trafficker.

Netflix describes the show as “inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-‘80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.’”

Vergara opened up to “Extra” about the role earlier this year, sharing, “I’ve never really done anything like that. I had never really acted in Spanish. It was my first time doing a real drama, becoming another person.”