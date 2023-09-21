Heads Up! Celebrates 10 Years

The hit gaming app “Heads Up!” is celebrating its 10th anniversary!

The game, created by Warner Bros and Ellen DeGeneres, has over 2 billion games played and has been downloaded over 60 million times.

In celebration of 10 years, the game is releasing “10 Years of Fun,” which is a new deck that pays homage to the last 10 years of pop culture.

The game also now has a feature that uses new voice recognition technology so you don’t have to tilt your devices up or down to collect points.

Some of the top-guessed cards include big names like Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Tiger Woods and Marilyn Monroe.

As for TV shows, “Friends,” “The Simpsons,” “Ellen,” and “Sesame Street” were on top of the list of most-guessed cards.