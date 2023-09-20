Why Rachel Recchia Hopes She’ll Find Love on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with former “Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia as she sets out to look for love again — this time on “Bachelor in Paradise”!

Recchia explained why she’s hopeful she’ll find love again, saying, “Every time I’ve put myself in this environment, I have found love, even though it didn’t always work out.”

Pointing out that it worked for Becca Kufrin, Rachel commented, “She did all three, so, you know, hopefully I can follow in her footsteps a little.”

She also opened up about getting closure with one of her exes, former Bachelor Clayton Echard, saying, “I did get a little reunion with Clayton, which was so nice and we were able to really talk about things and form a friendship, which I still have with him to this day.”

Recchia noted that she was “thankful” for everything that she learned from their relationship. She emphasized, “I think we’re both like better off with other people but I’m really happy to have him as a friend.”

Rachel was able to move on from past heartbreak, saying, “I really needed to heal and in order to do that, I needed to truly just let everything go and forgive everyone and it has been like the best thing that happened to me to form friendships even after all the things I’ve been through.”

When asked if there’s anyone in particular she’s hoping to see in Mexico, Recchia answered, “I really am just keeping a completely open mind and not going down with any expectations… I’m just excited to go with the flow.”

If someone popped the question to her at the end of the season, would she say yes? She replied, “Never say never, but I really don’t know. It’s definitely a huge decision to make, so I definitely don’t take that lightly.”

Rachel also dished on her friendship with Gabby Windey, saying, “She’s always been my biggest advocate, like my rock, so she’s really excited to see what happens.”