Liev Schreiber & Taylor Neisen Welcome Baby Girl

It’s a girl for Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen!

Schreiber, 55, announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing she arrived last month.

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here,” he said. “She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support.”

Liev included a sweet photo of the infant’s hand grasping his thumb, and another of her tiny foot.

The baby is Taylor’s first and Liev’s third. He shares Sasha, 16, and Kai, 14, with ex-partner Naomi Watts.