Getty Images

“Riverdale” actress Erinn Westbrook, 35, is now a mom!

On Wednesday, Erinn announced the arrival of her son Teddy, who was born late last month. Teddy is her first child with husband Andrew.

She wrote on Instagram, “No greater love. 🩵🥲 Welcome to the world, Teddy - born August 23, 2023. You are the light of our lives & we love you endlessly. 💫.”

Teddy was born four years after Erinn and Andrew tied the knot in St. Louis.

After seeing the post, Erinn’s “Riverdale” co-star Madelaine Petsch commented, “my new little bestie!!! ahhhhh!!!!!”

Hayley Law, who stars as Valerie on “Riverdale,” wrote, “Omgosh!!!!! Congrats you beautiful mama awwww love love love 🥹🌹.”