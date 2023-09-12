Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font Welcomes Baby Boy!

Maddie Font is a new mom!

The singer, who is one half of the duo Maddie & Tae, just welcomed a baby boy with husband Jonah Font.

She shared some sweet photos of the little guy on Instagram, revealing his name is Forrest Henry Font and that he was born at 4:03 p.m. on September 9, weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz.

Maddie wrote, “After 37 hard hours of labor, finally getting to push, and ending up having an emergency c section and being put under, Forrest Henry Font made his debut. 🤍”

The star continued, “Thank you to our incredible medical team at St Thomas Midtown for taking incredible care of us and making a really scary experience as calm and comfortable as possible for our little family. Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him 🥹.”

Font closed with, “Thank you Lord for the gift of this perfect boy and this magical time. We are so in love 🤍.”

Taylor Kerr aka Tae posted in the comments, “PERFECT ANGEL!!!! I love him so much! Way to go mom and dad!”

Back in April, Maddie announced her pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “Baby BOY Font coming this September! 💙Jonah & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man’s parents 🥹.”

She documented her journey as well, posting in June about touring while expecting.

“Almost 7 months pregnant and touring has me feeling the closest I’ve ever felt to super woman 🥰 I have a new level of love, pride and gratitude for my body,” she said.