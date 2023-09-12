Dermot Mulroney & Treat Williams Set to Be Honored at Boston Film Festival

Getty Images

Dermot Mulroney will be honored at the 2023 Boston Film Festival!

On September 21, Mulroney will be presented with the Film Excellence award after the premiere of “Breakwater.”

Two days later, the late Treat Williams, who died earlier this year, will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His wife Pam Van Sant and son Gil Williams will accept the award following the premiere of “American Outlaws.”

Aside from “Breakwater” and “American Outlaws,” other movies that will screen at the festival include “Healing Dakota” and the new episodic series “Found.”

The Boston Film Festival runs from September 21 to 24.