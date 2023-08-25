WWE Star Bray Wyatt Dead at 36

Getty Images

WWE star Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, has died at just 36 years old, TMZ reports.

On Thursday, wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp posted on Twitter, “I was given permission to reveal that earlier this year Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) got COVID that exacerbated a heart issue. There was a lot of positive progress towards a return and his recovery. Unfortunately today he suffered a heart attack and passed away.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was the first to announce the news, writing on Twitter, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson remembered Wyatt on Twitter, sharing, “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.”

Referring to the recent death of WWE legend Terry Funk, 79, Johnson wrote, “Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’ #ohana.”

Ric Flair also paid tribute to Bray, writing, "When Your Great Friend And Someone Your Son’s Age Dies Within 2 Days, It Really Makes Me Reflect & Think About Life! Don’t Take Any Second For Granted! Rest In Peace Terry Funk & Bray Wyatt!"

Alexa Bliss shared she was “in shock” and “extremely heart broken and at a loss for words.”

Bliss went on, “What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. Amazing friend & one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you’ve brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you. It’s going to take me some time to really process this. Sending my love to the Rotunda Family & Jojo. We love you Windham 🖤."