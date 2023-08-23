‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Are Married

Getty Images

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour have gotten hitched!

On Wednesday, “Selling Sunset” star Jason Oppenheim posted video of the pair kissing on their wedding night.

Jason captioned the video, “Congrats to Dylan & Hannah on the most beautiful Parisian wedding ever!!!”

In the video, Hannah held up a glass of champagne while she kissed Dylan, who dipped her with a crowd around them!

Over a month ago, “Extra” spoke with Hannah, who was in wedding-prep mode.

She shared, “It’s just been really exciting that I’m going to get to combine my and Dylan’s friend groups because he’s from California and I’m from Alabama, so we just can’t wait.”

While Godwin was tight-lipped about the exact location, she dished, “Each day kind of has its own theme, which is kind of fun and different, versus like it feeling all the same.”

As for their post-wedding plans, Hannah noted that they aren’t rushing to have a family just yet. She said, “We love to chat about it all the time. Like, I just think he would be the most awesome dad ever. But I'm not seeing it super soon in our future. I think we want to be married and kind of embrace that for a while.”

The couple got engaged on the sixth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which aired in the summer of 2019.