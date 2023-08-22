NFL Star Caleb Farley’s Dad Tragically Dies in House Explosion

Getty Images

NFL player Caleb Farley, 24, is facing an unexpected family tragedy.

On Tuesday, news broke that his father, Robert Matthews Farley, 61, died overnight in an explosion at Caleb’s home in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Robert’s body was found in the aftermath of the explosion, which happened shortly before midnight.

A second victim survived the incident and was transported to the hospital with no serious injuries.

An investigation is currently underway on what led to the explosion at the $3 million home.

Iredell County Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Kent Greene told TMZ that the house’s gas lines are a major focus of the investigation.

According to several neighbors, there was a smell of gas before the explosion.

Caleb was photographed speaking to investigators on Tuesday amid the debris.