‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: New Clues About Who Charity Lawson Picks!

Breakdowns, make-outs… and a last-minute freakout? We’ve got your “Bachelorette” finale sneak peek, plus new clues about who Charity Lawson might end up with!

Aaron, Joey and Dotun are the last men standing, and we’re breaking down the clues about who she picks.

Fans are buzzing over pics of a beaming Charity and Dotun in Fiji, not to mention the teaser of Dotun giving Lawson a locket with their baby faces during the finale. He tells her, “You are my treasure,” and she tells him, “You are going to make me cry.”

Dotun, however, has some tough competition. In the sneak peek, Joey is fighting hard for that final rose as he tells her mom that Charity makes him want to be the best version of himself.

We won’t know Charity’s pick until tonight, but we do know she’s “off the scales” happy. She told “Extra” that after the Men Tell All, which definitely points to an engagement!